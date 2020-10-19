Arcega-Whiteside didn't haul in his lone target in Sunday's 30-28 loss to the Ravens, but he scored his first touchdown of 2020 on a fumble recovery in the end zone and also caught a pass on a two-point conversion.

Running back Miles Sanders did the heavy lifting on the Eagles' first score of the day, scampering 74 yards before Ravens defender DeShon Elliott forced a fumble at the Baltimore seven-yard line, with the ball rolling past the goal line into the waiting arms of Arcega-Whiteside. The second-year wideout then recorded the two-pointer the fourth quarter, but between the two scoring plays, he was largely an afterthought across his 12 offensive snaps. The Eagles could get both Alshon Jeffery (foot) and DeSean Jackson (hamstring) back from injuries for a Thursday night game against the Giants in Week 7, and if that's the case, Arcega-Whiteside may find himself on the inactive list for the contest.