Arcega-Whiteside caught one of his two targets for a 15-yard touchdown in Sunday's 37-31 loss to Miami.

Arcega-Whiteside's first career score put the Eagles up 21-14 at the end of the first half. Despite the play, the rookie would not see a target in the second half. Coach Doug Pederson touted the Stanford product's role in the offense earlier in the week, yet he played two fewer snaps than Greg Ward's 29 while seeing one fewer target.