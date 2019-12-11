Arcega-Whiteside caught two of his three targets for 29 yards in Monday night's 23-17 win over the Giants.

Arcega-Whiteside got just one target in the first half, but even as one of only two healthy Eagles wide receivers after Alshon Jeffery missed the game's latter half with a foot injury, the rookie mustered only two more looks. One of them was a 22-yard catch on third-and-4 that set up the game-tying touchdown in the fourth quarter, however. Still, despite playing a season-high 80 snaps, the Stanford product finished seventh on the team in targets, behind recent practice-squad additions like Greg Ward and Joshua Perkins.