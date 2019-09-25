Arcega-Whiteside is expected to return to a reserve role for Thursday's game against the Packers, Zach Berman of The Athletic reports.

Alshon Jeffery (calf) is on track to return, joining Nelson Agholor and Mack Hollins as the regular trio in three-wide formations. Arcega-Whiteside failed to take advantage of regular playing time the past two weeks, catching two of seven targets for 14 yards.