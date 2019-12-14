Arcega-Whiteside is expected to operate as the No. 1 wide receiver Sunday against the Redskins after the Eagles downgraded Nelson Agholor (knee) to out Saturday.

Season-ending injuries to Desean Jackson (abdomen) and Alshon Jeffery (foot) in addition to Agholor's aforementioned issue have opened the door for the rookie second-round pick to take on a critical role against a Redskins' defense that sees each of its top three cornerbacks currently listed as questionable for Sunday. Arcega-Whiteside was less than impressive operating as the No. 1 wideout in the rain-soaked Monday night contest against the Giants in Week 14, but with just former practice-squad standouts Greg Ward and Robert Davis listed behind him on the depth chart, the 6-foot-2 big-bodied wideout might see enough volume by default to be a productive fantasy option.