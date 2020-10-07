Arcega-Whiteside (calf) is expected to take part in Wednesday's practice, Daniel Gallen of PennLive.com reports.
Arcega-Whiteside missed last week's game due to his injury after dressing for the previous three contests and failing to record a catch. The 2019 second-rounder hasn't done much of note in his career to this point, but Arcega-Whiteside could benefit from increased opportunities in the injury-riddled Eagles receiving corps Sunday in Pittsburgh if he suits up.
