Arcega-Whiteside (finger) is moving from wide receiver to tight end this offseason, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The former second-round pick has struggled to find his footing as a pro, tallying only 16 receptions for 290 yards combined across three seasons. Given the lack of production, Arcega-Whiteside was likely to be on the roster bubble heading into the 2022 campaign. While that could remain the case, Arcega-Whiteside may find a spot on the team as a depth option at tight end, particularly with Tyree Jackson attempting to return from a torn ACL.