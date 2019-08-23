Eagles' J.J. Arcega-Whiteside: Shines in preseason loss
Arcega-Whiteside caught eight of nine targets for 104 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's 26-15 preseason loss to the Ravens.
Arcega-Whiteside was dominant in this one, showing off the skills that prompted Philadelphia to select him in the second round of the 2019 draft. The rookie showed great chemistry with Josh McCown, and the pair linked up for a 20-yard touchdown in the third quarter. Eagles fans and fantasy owners alike must be salivating at the thought of Arcega-Whiteside working with Carson Wentz after seeing this performance.
