Coach Doug Pederson said Arcega-Whiteside (leg) should be fine to play in Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Martin Frank of the Delaware News Journal reports.

The rookie missed some snaps in Monday's 23-17 win over the Giants, but he told Marcus Hayes of the Philadelphia Inquirer that the issue was nothing more than cramps, mentioning that he felt fine after he got IVs. Still, Arcega-Whiteside's health is worth monitoring for Week 15, as the latest injury to Alshon Jeffery (foot) could push the rookie into an every-down role. Jeffery is expected to miss the rest of the season, and Nelson Agholor (knee) has been inactive for two of the past three games. JJAW and Greg Ward were the only healthy wide receivers on the roster as of Wednesday morning.