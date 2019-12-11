Coach Doug Pederson said Arcega-Whiteside (leg) should be fine to play in Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Martin Frank of the Delaware News Journal reports.

The rookie missed some snaps in Monday's 23-17 win over the Giants, but he told Marcus Hayes of The Philadelphia Inquirer afterward that his absence was related to nothing more than cramps. Still, Arcega-Whiteside's health is worth monitoring for Week 15, as the latest injury to Alshon Jeffery (foot) could push the rookie into an every-down role. Jeffery is expected to miss the rest of the season, and Nelson Agholor (knee) has been inactive for two of the past three games. Arcega-Whiteside and Greg Ward were the only healthy wide receivers on the roster as of Wednesday.