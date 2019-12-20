Eagles' J.J. Arcega-Whiteside: Should play Sunday
Arcega-Whiteside (foot) is expected to play Sunday against the Cowboys, Zack Rosenblatt of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
The 22-year-old was limited at Thursday's practice due to the foot injury, but coach Doug Pederson said that was just a precautionary measure. Arcega-Whiteside and Greg Ward may finish the season as the Eagles' top-two wide receivers with Alshon Jeffery (foot) already on injured reserve and Nelson Agholor (knee) potentially being shut down.
