Arcega-Whiteside (calf) is listed as inactive Sunday at San Francisco.

Arcega-Whiteside joins Alshon Jeffery (foot) and DeSean Jackson (hamstring) on the Eagles' list of inactives for Week 4, which leaves Greg Ward, John Hightower, Deontay Burnett and Travis Fulgham as the healthy wide receivers available to Carson Wentz. Looking ahead, Arcega-Whiteside will look to get past his calf injury for next Sunday's game in Pittsburgh.

