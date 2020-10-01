Arcega-Whiteside (calf) won't participate in Thursday's practice, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
The second-year receiver is looking iffy for Sunday's game in San Francisco, as his calf injury has prevented him from participating in both of the Eagles' first two practices of the week. With Jalen Reagor (thumb) on injured reserve and Alshon Jeffery (foot) and DeSean Jackson (hamstring) far from safe bets to play this weekend, Arcega-Whiteside initially appeared well position to fill a starting role Week 4, but that no longer looks like a guarantee.
More News
-
Eagles' J.J. Arcega-Whiteside: Has calf injury•
-
Eagles' J.J. Arcega-Whiteside: Plays through lower body issue•
-
Eagles' J.J. Arcega-Whiteside: Could get Week 3 start•
-
Eagles' J.J. Arcega-Whiteside: Remains catchless•
-
Eagles' J.J. Arcega-Whiteside: Invisible in loss•
-
Eagles' J.J. Arcega-Whiteside: Likely starting Week 1•