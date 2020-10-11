Arcega-Whiteside is slated to start in Sunday's game against the Steelers, Jimmy Kempski of PhillyVoice.com reports.

With Alshon Jeffery (foot) and DeSean Jackson (hamstring) both inactive, Arcega-Whiteside and John Hightower will join slot man Greg Ward as the Eagles' starting receivers. Before sitting out the Eagles' Week 4 win over the 49ers, Arcega-Whiteside wasn't much of a factor in the passing game, drawing just two targets over the team's first three games. The absences of Jeffery and Jackson should free up some more opportunities for Arcega-Whiteside, but the second-year player could still cede reps at receiver to reserve options Quez Watkins and Travis Fulgham.