Eagles' J.J. Arcega-Whiteside: Staying involved in offense
Arcega-Whiteside is expected to retain a role in the Philadelphia offense behind Alshon Jeffery (ankle) and Nelson Agholor (knee) in Week 13 versus the Dolphins, Les Bowen and EJ Smith of The Philadelphia Inquirer report. "J.J. is kind of the guy now," coach Doug Pederson said Wednesday. "He's the one that's in that position and he's done some nice things in the games."
Jeffery and Agholor are expected to return from injuries for Week 13 at Miami, but there's still room for the rookie to contribute in the No. 3 receiver role, albeit for a team that often favors two-tight end formations. The Eagles' decision to waive Jordan Matthews on Monday might be taken as a subtle vote of confidence in Arcega-Whiteside, who has caught just five of 13 targets for 86 yards on 249 offensive snaps in 2019. If nothing else, it's a good sign for the rookie's future that Pederson prefers him over Matthews, Mack Hollins and Greg Ward.
