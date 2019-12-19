Eagles' J.J. Arcega-Whiteside: Tending to foot injury
Arcega-Whiteside (foot) was limited in practice Thursday.
And another bites the dust. The Eagles' receiving corps has been battered by injuries this season, with Arcega-Whiteside the latest member to be included on the practice report. With Alshon Jeffery (foot) and DeSean Jackson (abdomen) on injured reserve and Nelson Agholor (knee) still not able to practice, Greg Ward and Robert Davis are Philadelphia's only healthy wideouts at the moment.
