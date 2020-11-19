Arcega-Whiteside tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday and was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports.

As part of contract tracing, John Hightower was placed on the same list, while Deontay Burnett landed on the practice squad COVID-19 list. With so little time before the Eagles' next game Sunday in Cleveland, Arcega-Whiteside is poised for another absence in what has become a suddenly healthy receiving corps.