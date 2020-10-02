Arcega-Whiteside (calf) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's contest at San Francisco.
Arcega-Whiteside followed up back-to-back DNPs with a limited practice Friday, but his calf injury seems to be serious enough to keep him on the sidelines Week 4. If he joins Alshon Jeffery (foot) and DeSean Jackson (hamstring) on the inactive list, the Eagles will have to roll with Greg Ward and John Hightower at wide receiver. Ward and Hightower likely will be joined by some combination of practice-squad callups (Deontay Burnett, Travis Fulgham and Marcus Green).
More News
-
Eagles' J.J. Arcega-Whiteside: Returning to practice Friday•
-
Eagles' J.J. Arcega-Whiteside: Spectator for practice•
-
Eagles' J.J. Arcega-Whiteside: Has calf injury•
-
Eagles' J.J. Arcega-Whiteside: Plays through lower body issue•
-
Eagles' J.J. Arcega-Whiteside: Could get Week 3 start•
-
Eagles' J.J. Arcega-Whiteside: Remains catchless•