Eagles' J.J. Arcega-Whiteside: Will be involved in opener
Coach Doug Pederson confirmed Wednesday that Arcega-Whiteside has earned an early season role in the Eagles' offense, Daniel Gallen of The Harrisburg Patriot-News reports.
Arcega-Whiteside heads into the regular season as the youngest member of a crowded receiver room housing Alshon Jeffery, DeSean Jackson (finger) and Nelson Agholor. The veterans currently command the top three spots on the depth chart, but Pederson's comments suggest Arcega-Whiteside may see more prominent usage than a typical No. 4 wideout. The rookie second-round pick impressed in the preseason with 12 catches for 147 yards and a touchdown, and his 6-foot-2, 225-pound frame and jump-ball skills could quickly make him Carson Wentz's favorite red-zone weapon.
