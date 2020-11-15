Arcega-Whiteside (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game versus the Giants.
Arcega-Whiteside's rookie season troubles carried over to 2020. He had a headstart with Alshon Jeffery, first-round pick Jalen Reagor and DeSean Jackson all missing time with injuries this season, but Arcega-Whiteside failed to deliver with just two receptions for 45 yards over seven games. He'll watch from the sidelines Sunday, and he'll have an uphill battle to get back into the lineup.
More News
-
Eagles' J.J. Arcega-Whiteside: No catches in prime time•
-
Eagles' J.J. Arcega-Whiteside: One catch against G-Men•
-
Eagles' J.J. Arcega-Whiteside: Scores eight points in loss•
-
Eagles' J.J. Arcega-Whiteside: Starting in Week 5•
-
Eagles' J.J. Arcega-Whiteside: Full practice Wednesday•
-
Eagles' J.J. Arcega-Whiteside: Set to practice Wednesday•