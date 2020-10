Driscoll (ankle) was ruled out of the remainder of Sunday's game against the Ravens, Daniel Gallen of The Harrisburg Patriot-News reports.

Driscoll needed to be carted off the field late in the game, so he'll clearly not be able to make it back on the field Sunday. The hope is that the injury isn't serious, but the bad news is that the Eagles have a short week with Thursday's game against the Giants on tap.