Eagles' Jack Driscoll: Goes to Philly

The Eagles selected Driscoll in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 145th overall.

The Eagles certainly need depth along the offensive line, particularly after the team opted to not re-sign long-time standout Jason Peters. Driscoll, out of Auburn, figures to slot in behind last year's first-round pick, Andre Dillard, and could serve as a swing tackle if drastically needed.

