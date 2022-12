Stoll caught one pass for six yards in Sunday's 25-20 win against the Bears.

Stoll remains a minimal part of the Eagles' game plan even in the absence of Dallas Goedert (shoulder). He was only targeted once all day, as top wideouts A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith vacuumed up a combined 24 targets. Goedert appears to be closing in on a return, which will further shrink Stoll's already negligible fantasy value.