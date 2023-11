Stoll could play a more important role in the absence of Dallas Goedert (forearm), though he didn't catch a single pass in Sunday's win over the Cowboys.

Goedert fractured his forearm late in the third quarter, which didn't leave Stoll much time as the Eagles' top tight end. Goedert is expected to miss four weeks, which should cause Stoll to play a larger role in the offense, albeit presumably still a minor one. In five games without Goedert last season, Stoll averaged 1.4 receptions.