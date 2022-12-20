Stoll is expected to serve as the Eagles' No. 2 tight end in Saturday's game at Dallas after Philadelphia reinstated Dallas Goedert (shoulder) from injured reserve Tuesday, ESPN.com reports.

While Goedert was sidelined for the past five games, Stoll played north of 70 percent of the offense snaps each time out, but he contributed just seven receptions for 74 yards on seven targets over that stretch. Goedert should start in his return to action and play the majority of the snaps at tight end, though Stoll should still share the field occasionally with him and operate mostly as a blocker.