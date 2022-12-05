Stoll recorded three catches on three targets for 41 yards in Sunday's 35-10 win over the Titans.

Stoll had his best game since stepping in as the top tight end in the absence of Dallas Goedert (shoulder). He also tallied his first multi-catch performance of the season. The majority of Stoll's production came on a 26-yard reception early in the second quarter, and he also chipped in gains of eight and seven yards. Stoll will serve as the starting tight end in Philadelphia for at least one more game until Goedert is eligible to return from injured reserve.