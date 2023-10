Stoll went without a target while playing 22 of the Eagles' 70 snaps on offense in Sunday's 20-14 loss to the Jets.

Stoll ran a season-high 12 routes, nearly matching his total from the Eagles' first five games combined (15). He still went without a target for the fourth time in his six appearances on the season and is expected to provide most of his value as a blocker whenever he's on the field.