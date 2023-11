Stoll caught one of two targets for three yards in Monday's 21-17 win over Kansas City.

Stoll was the only Eagles tight end to earn a target in the first game of what's expected to be a multi-week absence for Dallas Goedert (forearm), but it doesn't appear that Stoll will get a chance to replicate Goedert's target volume. With Goedert likely to remain sidelined in Week 12 against the Bills, Stoll should continue to lead a tight end room that also includes Grant Calcaterra and Albert Okwuegbunam.