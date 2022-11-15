Stoll is expected to benefit from an uptick in snaps with top tight end Dallas Goedert suffering a shoulder injury in Monday's loss to the Commanders that is expected to sideline him for multiple weeks, Zach Berman of The Athletic reports.

Stoll has already played 40 percent of the Eagles' snaps on offense this season, but he's been deployed almost exclusively as a blocker, as he's produced an underwhelming 4-49-0 receiving line on seven targets through nine games. Though Goedert's absence should open up more playing time for Stoll, the Eagles are unlikely to turn to 24-year-old to handle a high-volume pass-catching role. Instead, look for Goedert's 5.9 targets per game to get dispersed among a slew of players, with rookie Grant Calcaterra and Tyree Jackson (knee) -- who is on the PUP list but could be activated Week 11 -- also being candidates to take on more snaps at tight end.