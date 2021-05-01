The Eagles selected Stevens in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 224th overall.

The Eagles have loaded up on the defense throughout the 2021 NFL Draft with five of the last six picks coming from that side of the ball. Stevens was a former No. 1-ranked safety coming out of high school, but struggled to make much of an impact in his first two years. The 22-year-old did pile together 92 tackles during LSU's championship run, but his production fell off his senior year despite leading the team in tackles (63). More of a thumper than a coverage safety, Stevens might need to carve out a niche on special teams in order to stick around on the roster long term.