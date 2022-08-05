site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: eagles-jaeden-graham-put-on-ir | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Eagles' Jaeden Graham: Put on IR
By
RotoWire Staff
Aug 5, 2022
at
5:27 pm ET
•
1 min read
Graham (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Friday.
Graham had been in camp with the team after earning a contract through an impressive tryout performance. The 26-year-old tight end will miss the entire 2022 season as a result of his undisclosed injury.
More News
10D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
11D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
08/05/2021
• by RotoWire Staff
03/12/2021
• by RotoWire Staff
01/06/2021
• by RotoWire Staff
12/15/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dave Richard
• 1 min read
Dave Richard
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 4 min read
Chris Towers
• 15 min read