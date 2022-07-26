Graham signed a contract with the Eagles on Tuesday, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports.
Graham had received a tryout with the Eagles on Monday and impressed enough to earn a deal. The 26-year-old tight end missed last season due to a knee injury, but he played all 16 games for the Falcons in each of his two previous seasons.
