The Eagles are slated to acquire Phillips from the Dolphins in exchange for a 2026 third-round draft pick, ESPN.com reports.

After having added cornerbacks Michael Carter and Jaire Alexander in trades last week, the Eagles continue to bolster their defense by adding Phillips, who should help boost the team's pass rush. In nine games with Miami, the 2021 first-rounder -- who is in the final year of his contract -- recorded 25 tackles and three sacks.