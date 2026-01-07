Phillips (ankle) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.

Phillips was able to start the week as a full participant after missing last Sunday's loss to the Commanders due to an ankle injury he likely sustained against the Bills in Week 17. The weakside linebacker's ability to start the week with full participation means he should be all set to suit up for Sunday's wild-card game against the 49ers alongside fellow linebackers Zach Baun, Nakobe Dean (hamstring) and Nolan Smith.