The Eagles acquired Phillips from the Dolphins on Monday in exchange for a 2026 third-round draft pick, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

After having added cornerbacks Michael Carter and Jaire Alexander in trades last week, the Eagles continue to bolster their defense by acquiring Phillips, who should help boost the team's pass rush. In nine games with Miami, the 2021 first-round pick -- who is in the final year of his contract -- recorded 25 tackles and three sacks.