Phillips (concussion) was a limited participant in practice Thursday.

The edge rusher suffered the concussion late in last Friday's game against the Bears, and he was clearly dazed as he made his way to the sideline. Phillips will need to clear the league's concussion protocol to have a chance to play Monday against the Chargers. The former Dolphin has 15 tackles (eight solo), including 1.0 sacks, a pass breakup and a fumble recovery in four games since being traded to the Eagles.