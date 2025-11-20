Eagles' Jaelan Phillips: Limited to begin week
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Phillips (shoulder) logged a limited practice Wednesday.
Phillips has made a quick impact with the Eagles, logging 11 total tackles, one sack and one recovered fumble across two games. There doesn't appear to be a significant reason for concern regarding his availability for Week 12 against the Cowboys, though it will be worth monitoring his practice participation in the next two days.
More News
-
Eagles' Jaelan Phillips: Notches sack Sunday•
-
Eagles' Jaelan Phillips: Shines in Philly debut•
-
Eagles' Jaelan Phillips: Heading to Philadelphia•
-
Dolphins' Jaelan Phillips: Most likely Dolphin to be dealt•
-
Dolphins' Jaelan Phillips: Sacks Jackson in Week 9 loss•
-
Dolphins' Jaelan Phillips: Two tackles in final exhibtion•