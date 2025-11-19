Phillips recorded five tackles (two solo), including 1.0 sacks, in Philadelphia's win over Detroit on Sunday.

Phillips finished tied for second on the team in tackles in addition to recording one of their two sacks of Jordan Love. The 2021 first-round pick has gotten off to a hot start since being traded to the Eagles, logging 11 tackles (six solo), including 1.0 sacks, across his first two games with the team.