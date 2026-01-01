Phillips (ankle) was listed as a DNP on Wednesday's estimated practice report.

The Eagles hosted a walkthrough practice Wednesday, which Phillips did not participate in due to an ankle injury that he may have picked up against the Bills in Week 17, when he logged six tackles (three solo), including 1.0 sacks, and one forced fumble. Even if he does return to practice and is cleared to play Sunday against the Commanders, Phillips could operate on a snap count or not play at all if the Eagles opt to rest their prominent players ahead of the postseason.