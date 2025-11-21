Eagles' Jaelan Phillips: Practices in full
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Phillips (shoulder) was a full participant in practice Thursday.
The linebacker was limited during Wednesday's session. Phillips looks very much on track to play Sunday against the Cowboys. In two games with the Eagles since being traded by the Dolphins, the fifth-year pro has recorded 11 tackles (six solo), including 1.0 sacks, and a fumble recovery.
