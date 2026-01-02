Phillips (ankle) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Commanders.

Phillips was unable to practice all week due to an ankle injury he sustained in last Sunday's win over the Bills. Jihaad Campbell will likely start Sunday's divisional matchup at weakside linebacker in Phillips' absence. With inside linebacker Nakobe Dean (hamstring) also ruled out, the Eagles are set to give Jalyx Hunt, Joshua Uche and/or Brandon Graham more defensive snaps with the linebacker corps in Week 18.