Phillips totaled six tackles (four solo) and recovered a fumble in a 10-7 victory against the Packers on Monday Night Football.

Phillips played his first game for the Eagles after being acquired in a trade with the Dolphins last Monday. The veteran linebacker looked good in his team debut, notching two quarterback hits and eight QB pressures. Phillips also came up with arguably the biggest stop of the game, assisting on a tackle of Josh Jacobs behind the line of scrimmage on a Packers 4th-and-1 with under two minutes remaining in the matchup. It's been only one game, but it looks like the Eagles' acquisition of Phillips could pay huge dividends for a club looking to repeat as Super Bowl champions.