Dotson caught both of his targets for 27 yards in Thursday's preseason game against Cincinnati.

Jimmy Kempski of PhillyVoice.com notes that Dotson and RG Tyler Steen were the only projected starters on offense to play for Philadelphia. It's not where Dotson imagined he'd be when Washington took him 16th overall in the 2022 NFL Draft, but he at least did his part to help Philly's second-string offense score a TD against Cincinnati's first -string defenders. The No. 3 WR role in Philadelphia isn't one where snaps are likely to translate to many targets, unless maybe the Eagles are missing a couple of their skill-position standouts (A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Saquon Barkley, Dallas Goedert). The good news for Dotson is that he looks like the leader for the No. 3 job again, ahead of Johnny Wilson, Terrace Marshall (knee), Ainias Smith and others.