Dotson finished his second season with the Eagles with a total of 18 receptions for 262 yards and one touchdown in 17 regular-season games.

Dotson's numbers were very similar to last year's 19 catches for 216 yards and zero scores, a big step down from his average of 42 catches for 520.5 yards and 5.5 touchdowns in his first two years in the league with Washington. If he remains stuck behind A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith in Philadelphia again next season, expect similar production.