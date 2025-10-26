Dotson made one catch on two targets for a 40-yard touchdown in Sunday's 38-20 win over the Giants.

Even with A.J. Brown (hamstring) ruled out, Dotson didn't see a significant increase in his role, but he made his opportunities count by hauling in Jalen Hurts' fourth TD of the day in the fourth quarter. The Eagles will get a Week 9 bye, which may give Brown enough time to get back onto the field, but if he remains sidelined in Week 10 against the Packers, Dotson could have some deep-league appeal.