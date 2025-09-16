Eagles' Jahan Dotson: Just one catch in Week 2
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dotson was held to one catch for four yards in Sunday's win over the Chiefs.
Dotson was the Eagles' leading receiver in Week 1, catching three passes for 59 yards, but his Week 2 performance is probably more in line with what can be expected going forward. Outside of a Week 18 game in which the Eagles rested their starters, Dotson averaged less than a catch per game last year, and with A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith still ahead of him on the depth chart, that's unlikely to change.
