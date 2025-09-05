Eagles' Jahan Dotson: Leading receiver in Week 1 win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dotson caught all three of his targets for 59 yards in Thursday's 24-20 win over the Cowboys.
Most of Dotson's production came on a 51-yard catch in the second quarter, which was enough to make him the team's leading receiver in the run-heavy Week 1 win. DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown combined for just 24 yards on four targets. Those two will likely be more involved moving forward at Dotson's expense, but at least Dotson seems to have a firm grasp on the third spot on the wide receiver depth chart over trade acquisition John Metchie, who wasn't targeted Thursday.
