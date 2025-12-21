Dotson caught three passes on as many targets for 13 yards during the Eagles' 29-18 win over the Commanders on Saturday.

A.J. Brown (12 targets) and DeVonta Smith (eight targets) dominated the looks from Jalen Hurts during Saturday's win. Dotson got into the action with two catches during the Eagles' first offensive drive of the second half, and he would have had a five-yard touchdown catch to his name had it not been nullified by an offensive holding penalty. Dotson has not seen more than three targets in a game this season, and he'll carry a 15-222-1 line (on 27 targets) into the Eagles' Week 16 road tilt against the Bills on Sunday, Dec. 28. With Philadelphia locked in as the NFC East champions, it's possible that Dotson's fantasy floor gets elevated over the final two games of the regular season if the Eagles decide to reduce the workloads of Brown and Smith before the start of the postseason.