Dotson failed to catch his lone target in Sunday's 24-21 loss to the Cowboys.

The 2022 first-round pick was targeted just once and went without a catch for the third time in the Eagles' last five games during Sunday's loss. Dotson has appeared in all 11 of Philadelphia's games this season, catching 10 of 18 targets for 194 yards and a touchdown across 359 offensive snaps. He's expected to operate as the Eagles' No. 3 wideout but carry minimal fantasy value in the Week 13 matchup against the Bears.