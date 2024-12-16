Dotson finished with zero receptions on one target in Sunday's 27-13 win over the Steelers.

The game ended a streak of six straight contests in which Dotson recorded exactly one catch. The Eagles' passing game was the primary story surrounding the team during the week, and Jalen Hurts responded with a strong performance, going 25-of-32 for 290 yards and two touchdowns, but as usual, nearly all of his looks went to his top two wideouts. A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith each saw double-digit targets, while the rest of the team combined for just eight.